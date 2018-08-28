Did you see home raiders who dumped large safe on owner’s driveway?

Police are investigating a burglary in Downham Market Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Thieves fled the scene of a house burglary - leaving the safe they were trying to steal on the drive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after the suspect or suspects struck in Downham Market at the weekend.

They have gained access to a property in Denver Hill between 6.45pm and 8.40pm on Saturday.

Police said: “An attempt has been made to steal a large safe from the address, but was left on the driveway after it’s believed the suspect or suspects have been disturbed.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, particularly a white Ford Connect van which was seen in the area at the times stated.”

Witnesses should contact T/Det Con Rob Willis at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7843/19.