Thieves steal cash, collection box and donated items from charity

Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby has said the break-in at their Wymondham distribution centre is "disappointing". Picture: Julian Claxton Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

A safe containing cash, a collection box and valuable donated items has been stolen from a cancer charity.

The incident happened at the Big C distribution centre in Wymondham on January 10.

Dr Chris Bushby, the charity's chief executive, said: "This unfortunate incident has caused Big C significant inconvenience and it disappoints and saddens us that anyone would want to steal from a local charity whose work supports those affected by cancer in our community. We are working closely with the police to aid their enquires."

The Norfolk and Waveney charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and is the largest cancer charity in East Anglia.

Some 8,400 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Norfolk and Waveney.

It is currently trying to raise £500,000 to fund a new support centre in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Anyone with any information should contact the police quoting incident number NC-11012020-71.