Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 25 July 2019

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

A mother-of-three was found walking along a major road while drunk and pushing her seven-month-old daughter in a pushchair.

Sadie Carter, of Byron Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted being drunk in charge of a child while walking on the A149 at Rollesby on June 22, with a number of passing motorists alerting police.

Just weeks earlier, the mother-of-three had been cautioned by officers for the same offence on June 8.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 24.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, said: "Norfolk Police received calls from members of the public saying she was pushing a child in the road.

"Officers attended but were unable to find her. Another call came in and they located her further along the road.

"She was holding an open can of alcohol, her eyes were glazed and she was quite unsteady on her feet.

"She explained she was walking home to Great Yarmouth. "The child was taken to Carter's mother's while she went to the police station." Officers carried out a breath test, with Carter registering 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Carter, who has two other children aged 11 and 10, was suffering from post-natal depression at the time of the incident.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: "It goes without saying that she is extremely ashamed that she put her young child at risk.

"It is out of character for her. June was not a very good month for her.

"Her mental health started to spiral out of control and she began using alcohol as a crutch, with her common sense going out of the window.

"She had been visiting her friend and decided to walk home, but didn't realise quite how far it was going to be.

"The child was absolutely fine.

"She is not an alcoholic and does not make a habit of binge drinking."

Carter was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £45.

