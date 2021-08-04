News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Sacked police officer admits child porn charges

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:31 AM August 4, 2021    Updated: 11:57 AM August 4, 2021
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Neal Porter, a 32-year-old man from Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to five offences. - Credit: Archant

A sacked Norfolk police constable has admitted five offences relating to indecent images of children.

Neal Porter, a 32-year-old man from Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 3, where he pleaded guilty to five offences: taking an indecent image of a child, distributing an image of a child, and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He has been released on conditional bail and will be sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

Mr Porter was a police constable in South Norfolk when the offences took place in June and October 2020. He was dismissed by the constabulary in November 2020.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk Live
Watton News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon