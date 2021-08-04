Sacked police officer admits child porn charges

Published: 11:31 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM August 4, 2021

Neal Porter, a 32-year-old man from Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to five offences. - Credit: Archant

A sacked Norfolk police constable has admitted five offences relating to indecent images of children.

Neal Porter, a 32-year-old man from Watton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 3, where he pleaded guilty to five offences: taking an indecent image of a child, distributing an image of a child, and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He has been released on conditional bail and will be sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

Mr Porter was a police constable in South Norfolk when the offences took place in June and October 2020. He was dismissed by the constabulary in November 2020.