Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man with 17 convictions caught begging tells court 'it won't happen again'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 May 2019

Ryan Frary was caught on CCTV sitting outside McDonalds in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, on the floor, with a blanket over his lap. Photo: George Ryan.

Ryan Frary was caught on CCTV sitting outside McDonalds in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, on the floor, with a blanket over his lap. Photo: George Ryan.

Archant

A man has escaped punishment for breaching a court order after he was caught begging in a town centre.

Ryan Frary, 27, of no fixed address, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from Great Yarmouth police station.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) which was made by Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on June 16, 2018, for a period of two years.

The order states he cannot beg in Norfolk or enter an area in Great Yarmouth - which includes the town centre - between 9.30am until 4pm and between 5pm until 9am - leaving him with only one hour in which he is allowed in the area.

On Wednesday (May 1), at 8.30am, he was caught on CCTV sitting outside McDonald's in Regent Road on the floor, with a blanket over his lap.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said passersby were seen walking past him and shaking their heads, in a way that indicated they were saying 'no'.

Frary was arrested and spent a night in custody. In police interview, he told officers he was homeless but denied begging.

Ms Crayford told the court Frary had 17 previous convictions for 27 offences and was last in court in November 30, 2018, when he was sentenced to two months in prison for battery and criminal damage.

Rob New, mitigating for Frary, said there was no evidence that the defendant was actually begging although he admitted to breaching his CBO by being in a prohibited area.

“He didn't know how long the order was for, didn't know when it was made or who made it,” said Mr New.

“He's a fairly simple, straightforward young man, he lives in a fairly basic way.”

Mr New described Frary as living a chaotic life and that he was not on benefits or in employment, adding: “He has no income at all, he's getting by through charity and friends.”

Mr New said this was the first breach of the order and so a night in police custody is sufficient punishment.

Chairman of the bench Linda Lambert agreed with Mr New and sentenced Frary to one day in custody, which he has served.

There were no orders for costs of victim surcharge due to Frary having no income.

A relieved Frary told magistrates: “It won't happen again, I promise.”

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

COLNEY LIVE: Hear from the key people behind Norwich City’s Championship promotion success

Norwich City have one more hurdle to clear after sealing promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Line-up announced for new Norwich music festival

Jose Gonzalez
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists