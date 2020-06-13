Have you seen this man? Appeal to trace wanted 54-year-old

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted.

Russell George, 54, from Lowestoft, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

A police spokesman said George is based in Lowestoft and he is described as white, about 5ft 9 tall, of medium build, has hazel-coloured eyes and has short grey hair.

The police spokesman added: “Anyone who has seen him, a man matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

