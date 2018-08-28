‘My husband bought a stab vest’: Family’s fear after latest attack sees window smashed

Vandals shattered the window of a family home during the latest attack in Rushlake Way, Carlton Colville. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A terrified father has bought a stab vest after the latest in a string of anti-social attacks on his family home.

The man, who lives with his wife and young child, in Rushlake Way, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, fears he could soon be attacked on his own doorstep after a window was smashed at his home.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, have been subjected to years of systematic abuse at the hands of destructive youths who they say roam the area and make residents’ lives a misery.

On Wednesday, January 2, at around 7pm, the family’s front window was shattered after a group of youths threw “an unknown object” at the house.

Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them and that they have been conducting “reassurance patrols” to tackle anti-social behaviour.

However, the family say the attacks are daily.

The woman said: “We have been here for two years but it has been going on for much longer.

“There has been damage to peoples’ fences and walls, they swear and say some explicit things.

“My husband was verbally abused and had glass bottles thrown at him. They were trying to goad him into a fight and in the end just threw the bottles.”

She added: “It’s horrible; my husband bought a stab vest because he thinks he is going to get stabbed in his front garden.

“He feels like he is on alert all the time – it’s affecting his mental health.”

The mother explained the latest attack has left her three-year-old son frightened in his own home.

She said: “My son kept saying a monster has broken the window and it is going to come in – he didn’t want to be in the house.

“They have thrown a full can of energy drink at the window while he was playing with his cars on the windowsill.

“We are putting in CCTV and an outside light to deter it. It’s just constant, not a day goes past when they don’t shout something.

“It’s almost comforting knowing it’s not just us, it’s not targeted.”

She added: “You feel like you want to move away but you don’t want them to win.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about the shattered window should contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/389/19.