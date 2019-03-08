‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession
PUBLISHED: 09:33 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 22 March 2019
Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a vehicle overturned and another ended up in a ditch in separate crashes.
Halesworth police officers were called to two road traffic collisions in quick succession on Wednesday, March 20 after vehicles were reported to have left the road.
In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, they said: “Halesworth officers attended two RTCs on rural roads where the vehicles left the road.
“The first was at Bedingfield – a small village in Mid-Suffolk – around 10am involving a VW Jetta which ended up in a ditch.
“The second was near Homersfield – a small village on the banks of the River Waveney – involving a Renault Traffic van which overturned.
“Fortunately, neither driver was injured.
“Please take care when driving on our rural roads.
“Both incidents were due to excessive speed.”
