‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a vehicle overturned and another ended up in a ditch in separate crashes.

#Halesworth officers attended two RTCs yesterday on rural roads where the vehicles left the road.



The first was at #Bedingfield around 10am involving a VW Jetta which ended up in a ditch.

The second was near... https://t.co/zhO3UvDhtU — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) March 21, 2019

Halesworth police officers were called to two road traffic collisions in quick succession on Wednesday, March 20 after vehicles were reported to have left the road.

In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, they said: “Halesworth officers attended two RTCs on rural roads where the vehicles left the road.

“The first was at Bedingfield – a small village in Mid-Suffolk – around 10am involving a VW Jetta which ended up in a ditch.

“The second was near Homersfield – a small village on the banks of the River Waveney – involving a Renault Traffic van which overturned.

“Fortunately, neither driver was injured.

“Please take care when driving on our rural roads.

“Both incidents were due to excessive speed.”