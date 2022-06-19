Rural crime in spotlight at Royal Norfolk Show

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie will be one of the panellists at a rural crime Q&A at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show have been offered a chance to discuss their rural crime concerns with senior police figures.

The question and answer session on June 30 will feature panellists including Norfolk's assistant chief constable Nick Davison, rural crime officer PC Chris Shelley, and police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie.

The discussion, presented by EDP editor David Powles, aims to highlight community concerns such as hare coursing, farm machinery theft and livestock worrying.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "The Royal Norfolk Show is the perfect setting to engage with people who live and work in our rural communities.

"One of the priorities, as part of my Police, Crime and Community Safety Plan, is to tackle rural crime and so I hope people will take this opportunity to come along and have their say about rural crime and policing in the county."

Nick Davison, Norfolk's assistant chief constable, added: “Meeting the needs of our rural communities is important to us and working in partnership with them is at the heart of rural policing, and the Royal Norfolk Show gives us the opportunity to do that.

“We’re committed to listening to the issues that matter to them most, answering any questions they have and updating them on the activities we’ve been undertaking to keep crime levels low and rural communities safe."

The event will be held at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) stand, and the panel will also include CLA East regional director Cath Crowther.

She said: "The summer shows are an important opportunity for the CLA to raise issues that feature highly on our members’ agenda, with those in positions of influence and authority.

"Rural crime is a topic that we often hear about from our members. By hosting this rural crime panel discussion with Norfolk Constabulary and the police and crime commissioner, we are providing a platform for those living and working in rural areas to share their views and experiences of rural crime.

"This will help to ensure it remains a priority for police officers in Norfolk."

The rural crime discussion will be held from 10am to 11am on Thursday June 30 in the CLA marquee at stand 99 at the Royal Norfolk Show, near the VP and Member Pavilion.



