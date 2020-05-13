Search

‘Just horrific’- Animal rights groups condemn ‘senseless’ cat shooting

PUBLISHED: 17:30 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 13 May 2020

Animal rights activists and the RSPCA have joined village people in condemning the horrific murder of a beloved pet cat. Photo: Halesworth Police

Animal rights activists and the RSPCA have joined local people in condemning the ‘horrific’ murder of a beloved pet cat.

‘White Toes’ was a beloved village cat in Weybread, Suffolk, described as a familiar site in the village and “well known to other locals” by police officers. Photo: Halesworth Police‘White Toes’ was a beloved village cat in Weybread, Suffolk, described as a familiar site in the village and “well known to other locals” by police officers. Photo: Halesworth Police

Between Wednesday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9, a missing cat was shot in the face with a shotgun, leaving more than 20 pellets riddled in its eyes, lungs, head, and neck.

‘White Toes’, an elderly black-and-white tomcat known to prowl around Weybread, returned home to his owners limping and covered in blood after being shot.

The cat’s owners had to make the difficult decision to have him put down on a vet’s advice after the gunshot left him fatally wounded.

The attack has been labelled “callous and cruel” by the animal rights charity RSCPA, those living in the village, and the Welfare for Animals Action Group.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “It is heartbreaking to hear this has happened to poor ‘White Toes’ and our heart goes out to his owners.

“This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenceless animal and would have caused him a lot of suffering.

“There is no excuse to cause such awful injuries to a defenceless animal.”

Tammy Chambers, a cat owner who lives nearby, said: “This is why I don’t what my three cats to go out, people are so disgusting.”

Another person from the village added: “Why are people so cruel to animals, it makes me sick. Whoever did this senseless thing must remember karma will get you in the end.”

The RSPCA say they receive almost 1,000 calls each year to investigate gun or air gun incidents and say cats and wildlife are usually the animals most often affected.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact the police and we are willing to assist if required,” the RSPCA spokesman added.

The Welfare for Animals Action Group said the shooting was “evil” and warned those in the area to keep a closer eye on their pet animals.

Police officers from Halesworth Police, who are investigating the crime, say “it appears the cat was shot facing the shooter” and pleaded anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/25906/20.

