Covert officers to be used for Royal Norfolk Show police operation

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:23 AM June 17, 2022
Crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show

Crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

Undercover officers will be part of the policing operation to keep crowds safe at the Royal Norfolk Show. 

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the country’s largest two-day agricultural show and Norfolk’s largest annual business and social event, makes its highly anticipated return to the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30.

More than 85,000 visitors are expected to attend and Norfolk police will be deploying specialist teams including covert officers and dogs to help keep people attending safe.

Police officers being briefed

Police will be deploying specialist assets such as covert police officers and dogs at Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

Chief Superintendent Julie Dean, who will lead the police response, said: "Security is paramount for us, so we ask for your patience and cooperation when entering the showground, as checks will be taking place.

"You can help us keep the showground safe by being vigilant for anyone or anything that looks out of place or suspicious by reporting it to us on the 101 number.”

She added: "Our police dogs are very friendly and are looking forward to greeting the public around the showground and as part of the access area. Don’t worry if they come up to you, they are just doing their job.”
 

