Navy officer caught four times over drink drive limit banned from road

PUBLISHED: 11:20 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 18 January 2020

Steven Hawthorn. Picture: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A Royal Navy officer who missed a turning and skidded onto a path while more than four times over the legal limit for alcohol has been banned from driving.

Steven Hawthorn, 35, who has served in Afghanistan as well as on NATO duties during his Royal Navy career, had been back in Norfolk visiting family when he was stopped by police.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard last month that it was about 10.20pm on December 22, 2019 when police saw Hawthorn's Volvo travelling slowly before overshooting a turning and going up the path on Allen Meale Way, Stalham.

Police followed Hawthorn, who then fell over when he got out of the vehicle.

He was found to have 142mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Hawthorn, from Woodbury Salterton, Exeter, admitted driving above the legal drink-drive limit last month but the case was adjourned for sentence.

And following a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday Hawthorn, who was represented by Simon Nicholls, was banned from driving for 30 months and fined £846.

His ban will be reduced by 30 weeks if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course.

As previously reported Hawthorn had said he had "no excuses".

He read out a statement expressing his "solemn remorse" for what he had done and the effect it would have on his family.

He said December 22 was the birthday of his deceased mother and the first time he had been able to meet up with some of his family who were back from Australia.

Hawthorn said his car was full of Christmas presents for his family and made the decision to move the car a few hundred yards to try and keep safe the "gifts I had worked so hard for".

He said he understood he must now be punished but said no sentence could hit him harder than the impact it had had on his family.

