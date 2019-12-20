Search

Advanced search

'Career paedophile' admits further sex abuse charges from 20 years ago

PUBLISHED: 14:03 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 20 December 2019

Roy Reynolds was jailed for sex offences.

Roy Reynolds was jailed for sex offences.

A man once described as a "career paedophile" has admitted historic sex offences against three more victims after fresh allegations came to light.

The former cafe of Roy ReynoldsThe former cafe of Roy Reynolds

Roy Reynolds 71, was jailed for life in 1999 after being convicted for his part in a vice ring in Norwich involving boys as young as 11.

At the time he was described as a career paedophile but Norwich Crown Court heard he was released after 16 years in custody after undergoing various rehabilitation schemes, including a lengthy scheme while in HMP Grendon, which specialises in courses for sex offenders.

He was jailed for a further 16 months in January 2017 following more historic offences coming to light before being brought back to court for the latest offences which date back to the 1990s and involve three other victims.

Reynolds, of Thistleton Court, Blakeney, admitted rape and indecent assault against one boy aged under 16 and indecent assault on another boy under 14 and indecent assault on a 16-year-old boy.

Isabel Delamere, prosecuting, said that at the next hearing they would also be asking for another three offences involving a fourth boy to be taken into account.

Andrew Oliver, for Reynolds, asked for full reports on the rehabilitation courses which Reynolds had undergone, both while he served his life sentence and on parole.

He said Reynolds also had some medical issues.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing for reports until February 19, next year, and ordered a medical report and one to assess any danger he posed.

He told Reynolds: "It is very much in your interests that you get everything cleared up otherwise this if going to keep being revisited."

At his sentencing hearing 20 years ago, the court heard how Reynolds used his business, Roy's Cafe in Ber Street to meet young boys.

The court heard how Reynolds also used to drive his victims to the home of another paedophile where they were paid and shown pornographic video films before being sexually abused.

It came to an end when one victim told his mother and police and social services investigated.

Reynolds' cafe was targeted by vandals who scrawled "paedophile pantry" across the boarded up windows, but the premises were later sold.

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Queen catches train to Norfolk to spend Christmas with family

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists