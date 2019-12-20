'Career paedophile' admits further sex abuse charges from 20 years ago

Roy Reynolds was jailed for sex offences.

A man once described as a "career paedophile" has admitted historic sex offences against three more victims after fresh allegations came to light.

Roy Reynolds 71, was jailed for life in 1999 after being convicted for his part in a vice ring in Norwich involving boys as young as 11.

At the time he was described as a career paedophile but Norwich Crown Court heard he was released after 16 years in custody after undergoing various rehabilitation schemes, including a lengthy scheme while in HMP Grendon, which specialises in courses for sex offenders.

He was jailed for a further 16 months in January 2017 following more historic offences coming to light before being brought back to court for the latest offences which date back to the 1990s and involve three other victims.

Reynolds, of Thistleton Court, Blakeney, admitted rape and indecent assault against one boy aged under 16 and indecent assault on another boy under 14 and indecent assault on a 16-year-old boy.

Isabel Delamere, prosecuting, said that at the next hearing they would also be asking for another three offences involving a fourth boy to be taken into account.

Andrew Oliver, for Reynolds, asked for full reports on the rehabilitation courses which Reynolds had undergone, both while he served his life sentence and on parole.

He said Reynolds also had some medical issues.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing for reports until February 19, next year, and ordered a medical report and one to assess any danger he posed.

He told Reynolds: "It is very much in your interests that you get everything cleared up otherwise this if going to keep being revisited."

At his sentencing hearing 20 years ago, the court heard how Reynolds used his business, Roy's Cafe in Ber Street to meet young boys.

The court heard how Reynolds also used to drive his victims to the home of another paedophile where they were paid and shown pornographic video films before being sexually abused.

It came to an end when one victim told his mother and police and social services investigated.

Reynolds' cafe was targeted by vandals who scrawled "paedophile pantry" across the boarded up windows, but the premises were later sold.