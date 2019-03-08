Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Man who killed David Hastings in Norwich had conviction for knife offences

PUBLISHED: 17:04 10 June 2019

Rolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook page

Rolands Heinbergs PIC: From Rolands Heinberg's Facebook page

Archant

Killer Rolands Heinbergs was serving a suspended sentence for possession of offensive weapons at the time of the fatal attack, it can be revealed.

Admirals Way, Thetford, where Rolands Heinbergs was arrested for being in possession of knives in May 2018. PIC: Peter WalshAdmirals Way, Thetford, where Rolands Heinbergs was arrested for being in possession of knives in May 2018. PIC: Peter Walsh

He was in court after being charged with two counts of possessing knives just three weeks before the fatal attack on David Hastings.

Heinbergs, previously of Anne Bartholomew Road, Thetford, received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, following the offences on May 7 last year.

Members of Mr Hastings' tight-knit group of friends who he knew from his time sleeping rough in the city have told of their anger that Heinbergs was at large and able to kill.

Kelly Almond, 35, said she was "disgusted."

Parade of shops on Admirals Way, Thetford outside which Heinbergs was arrested for being in possession of two knives. PIC: Peter Walsh.Parade of shops on Admirals Way, Thetford outside which Heinbergs was arrested for being in possession of two knives. PIC: Peter Walsh.

She said: "If he would've gone to prison a good friend of ours would still be here today.

"I'm angry and I'm upset. It's come as a real shock. It's just so unfair."

"I hope the judge that sentenced him (Heinbergs) feels really bad about what they've done.

"No-one could've predicted the outcome of what would happen but still if more had been done about it then David would still be here.

"His grandchildren will never get to meet him and that's horrible."

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Phillips, 63, part of Mr Hastings' group of friends who lived on the streets, said: "I'm angry and annoyed. If he would've been in prison David would still be here now."

A spokesman for Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) would not comment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called on May 7 to reports of a male acting suspiciously in the Admirals Way area of Thetford.

"Members of the public called us about a male.

"We sent police out and the male was stop searched."

He was found to have two knives on him and he was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of the weapons."

Reema Sohal, who runs the One Stop shop close to where Heinbergs was arrested, said it was "shocking" that he had gone onto be arrested and charged with murder.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Heinbergs faces further court hearings.

He was previously charged with failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order in that he failed to report, as instructed without reasonable excuse, on June 12 last year.

He is also due to appear for a second charge of failing to comply with community requirements of a suspended sentence order in that he failed to provide acceptable documentary evidence about reasons for his absence.

The cases have been adjourned until the outcome of the murder case before Norwich Crown Court.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Wind farms near sign-off as environmental impact report submitted

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists