Trial begins for man accused of Norwich car park murder

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A crown court jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a man accused of murdering a 48-year-old at a Norwich car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, is charged with the murder of David Hastings on June 23 last year at Rose Lane car park.

Mr Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, was found by police shortly after midnight following reports a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Heinbergs has pleaded not guilty to murder.

A 12-person jury was sworn in at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday for the start of his trial.

Heinbergs, who wore a grey jumper and had a black beard, spoke only to confirm his name.

Prosecutors will open their case on Wednesday.