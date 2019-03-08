Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police Archant

A man has been charged with drink driving after offering a police officer money for sex.

The driver was detained after he approached an undercover female officer on Rosary Road on Thursday night and attempted to solicit her.

Officers breathalysed the man and discovered he was over the legal limit and driving without insurance.

Mark Shepherd, who is leading the crack down on kerb crawling in the Rosary Road area, said: "To approach a female on the road is offensive and has a detrimental impact on the community. This could be your wife or daughter."

The man will appear in court charged with drink driving.