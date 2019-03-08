Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant Geraldine Scott

Police are taking action to tackle drug dealing and prostitution in the Rosary Road area of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A dispersal order has been put in place for Rosary Road and Old Library Woods to address concerns around anti-social behaviour. Photo: Police A dispersal order has been put in place for Rosary Road and Old Library Woods to address concerns around anti-social behaviour. Photo: Police

A dispersal order has been put in place for Rosary Road and Old Library Woods to address concerns around anti-social behaviour.

The order gives police the power to ban someone from returning to the area for up to 48 hours if they are causing trouble.

You may also want to watch:

Sgt Mark Shepherd said the order was put in place after residents reported concerns about drug dealing in Old Library Woods and ongoing problems with prostitution on Rosary Road.

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

He said police received two calls at around 8am today (May 7) about a drug deal taking place in Old Library Woods.

Officers arrived at the scene and gave chance to one man, who managed to get away, but dropped 10 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Police were called to the same area at 1.45pm to another drug deal taking place. A man was subsequently arrested.

The dispersal order is in place from 2.10pm on May 7 to the same time on May 9.