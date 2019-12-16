Boys aged 13 and 14 charged after Norwich knife-point robbery

Three people were arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Rosary Road Convenience Store Photo: Daniel Moxon Archant

Two teenagers have been charged by police after a knife-point robbery at a Norwich shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Rosary Road Convenience Store at 7.30am on Saturday, December 14, after reports of a robbery.

The shopkeeper was uninjured, but tobacco and cigarettes were stolen after he was threatened.

You may also want to watch:

Three people were arrested at around 8.15am in the nearby area.

A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old have since been charged with robbery, while the 13-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife.

The two teenagers will appear in court this morning (Monday, December 16).

A second 13-year-old has been released under investigation.