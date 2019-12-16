Boys aged 13 and 14 charged after Norwich knife-point robbery
PUBLISHED: 11:14 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 16 December 2019
Two teenagers have been charged by police after a knife-point robbery at a Norwich shop.
Officers were called to Rosary Road Convenience Store at 7.30am on Saturday, December 14, after reports of a robbery.
The shopkeeper was uninjured, but tobacco and cigarettes were stolen after he was threatened.
Three people were arrested at around 8.15am in the nearby area.
A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old have since been charged with robbery, while the 13-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife.
The two teenagers will appear in court this morning (Monday, December 16).
A second 13-year-old has been released under investigation.
