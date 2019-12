Three men arrested after shop robbery

Three men have been arrested after a shop was robbed in Norwich.

Police were called to the Rosary Road Convenience Store on Rosary Road, Norwich, at around 7.30am on Saturday, December 14.

The owner had been threatened and robbed.

Officers arrested three men in the nearby area at around 8.15am after a search.

