Shop owner 'not troubled' despite facing knife-wielding robbers

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 15 December 2019

Three men were arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Rosary Road Convenience Store Photo: Daniel Moxon

Archant

A shop owner has said he was "not troubled" despite being the victim of a knife robbery.

Rosary Road Convenience Store in Norwich was targeted by a gang of robbers early on Saturday, December 14.

Police were called at 7.30am and three men were arrested after a search of the nearby area at around 8.15am.

Shop owner Ushanthan Yogarajah was the only member of staff in the store at the time, but said that he was "not troubled" despite being threatened by the group.

He said: "It's not good, but I am not troubled. I spend a lot of time working in Brixton in south London and it happens a lot there.

"I am happy that the police have arrested them, or these people would keep doing the same things again and again."

One of the robbers was holding a knife, according to Mr Yogarajah.

No-one was injured in the incident, though it is understood that 12 packets of cigarettes were taken.

Shop assistant Callum Bradley was not working at the time, but said he had been shaken-up by the news.

He said: "I'm quite nervous to be in the shop. If I'd have been in at seven then that would have been me. It's worrying."

The three men arrested by officers after the incident are currently in police custody.

