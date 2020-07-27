Woman accused of murder described as an “angry” person in court

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs was described as an “angry lady” who put a witness in fear over coming forward about what happened, a court heard.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Rosalind Gray, 56, pushed Ms Rainey as she stood at the top of the stairs during a row over a cancelled holiday, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder. Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year,

Giving evidence at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, Lynette King described how witness Emma Walker confided in her about being in the flat when she saw Gray pushing Ms Rainey, which caused her to fall down a flight of stairs.

She urged Ms Walker, who was distraught and crying, to come forward and tell police what really happened but she said that she was frightened of Gray.

“She was afraid of Ros [Gray],” she told the court.

She said Ms Walker knew about Gray’s past as she had once carried out an arson attack and on another occasion held a knife to the throat of Ms Walker’s boyfriend.

Ms King said: “She was a quite an angry lady.”

She said she had been forceful with Ms Walker about telling the truth and said she owed it to the family of Ms Rainey to come forward.

She warned her that if she did not tell them, then she would phone police herself.

Ms King said in the end she phoned police with the agreement of Ms Walker and told them what had happened between Gray and Ms Rainey,

The jury also heard from emergency worker Dean Buttery who arrived to find Ms Rainey lying badly injured at the foot of the stairs.

The trial continues.