Woman to stand trial accused of murder of grandmother, 60, who was found at bottom of stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of murdering a Great Yarmouth grandmother, who was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs with head injuries, is to go on trial on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7, last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Yarmouth, on August 5.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, with head injuries but died there.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, is accused of pushing Ms Rainey down a flight of stairs and has denied murder.

Gray is also jointly charged with Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Gray and Lawrence both appeared via videolink at Norwich Crown Court and Judge Stephen Holt ruled that with the enhanced safety measures in place, the trial should be able to go ahead on Monday as listed. The measures include social distancing arrangements for jurors.

Jury trials resumed on July 6 at Norwich after special safety arrangements were put in place for court staff and jurors almost three months after being put on hold amid coronavirus lockdown measures.

Judge Holt said that arrangements in place meant only one trial could be heard at a time under present measures and said that Gray’s case should be able to go ahead as listed on Monday, July 20.

He said that any counsel could wear a face mask if they wished while in the courtroom.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and Gregory Bull QC appeared for Gray, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail.

Andrew Oliver, appeared for Lawrence, who was on a link from Norwich jail.

All new jury trials were suspended on March 23 across the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic although sentencing still went ahead at Norwich during lockdown, which were conducted remotely using technology.

Safety measures introduced include court staff ensuring entrances and exits are carefully supervised with safe routes for visitors marked throughout the building as well as extra cleaning in place.

Hand sanitiser is available in each courtroom as well as the main entrance to the building.