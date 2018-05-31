Search

Woman accused of stair fall murder denied bail

PUBLISHED: 16:12 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 27 April 2020

Rosalind Gray, accused of murdering Linda Rainey (pictured) has been denied bail Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A 55-year-old woman accused of murder has been refused bail as she awaits for jury trials to start up again.

Rosalind Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, is accused of pushing 60-year-old Linda Rainey down a flight of stairs and was charged with her murder.

The charge relates to an incident on August 5, 2019 on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth.

However, with jury trials postponed indefinitely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, she still awaits the date of her trial.

On Monday, April 27, Judge Stephen Holt received an application from her solicitors for bail pending trials being resumed and a date set.

However, in a brief hearing held via Skype, Judge Holt refused the grant the application, which was submitted by Gray’s legal representative Gregory Bull.

The judge said: “This case is at the very top of the list to be trialed as soon as possible. I will make sure it stays at the top of the list.”

