Woman accused of murder over Moroccan holiday fall-out was reason flight was missed, court hears

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs after a row over a cancelled holiday was said to be the reason the pair missed their flight - due to her loud and aggressive behaviour towards airport staff, a court heard.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7, last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Rosalind Gray, 56, pushed Ms Rainey as she stood at the top of the stairs during a row over a cancelled holiday, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Gray, of Marlborough Square Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year.

Giving evidence, the partner of Ms Rainey’s daughter, Michael Franklin told how he picked up the two women from Luton Airport after they had missed their flight to Morocco.

He said he got a text from Ms Rainey asking for him to pick them up but when Gray was having a cigarette and he was alone with Ms Rainey she told him that it was Gray’s fault they had not got on the plane.

“She said Ros (Gray) was very loud and aggressive with some of the staff and that was the reason they were not helped and the reason they missed their flight.”

He thought Ms Rainey, who was normally bubbly and chatty, was unhappy she was not on holiday but said he found the behaviour of Gray strange as she spoke about getting “drunk and disorderly” in Yarmouth.

“If I was in their shoes I would have been disappointed that I missed a lovely holiday. I found it a bit strange.”

He said he felt Gray was not to be trusted: “She was loud and aggressive and not the sort of person I would associate with Linda (Ms Rainey).”

He said that Gray had also mentioned about how she had once headbutted a man in Great Yarmouth and said: “She seemed quite proud about what she had done.”

He added Gray never replied to any Facebook messages he sent after Ms Rainey had died or made any response to a Just Giving page to raise money for her funeral.

The trial continues.