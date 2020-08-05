Search

Advanced search

Woman accused of pushing friend down stairs has ‘no regard for human life’, court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 August 2020

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs has been described in court as having “no regard for human life”.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Rosalind Gray, 56, pushed Ms Rainey as she stood at the top of the stairs during a row over a cancelled holiday, causing her to fall.

Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder. Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year,

In his closing speech to the jury on Wednesday, Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said it was exactly a year ago Ms Rainey was pushed down stairs and killed in the most tragic of circumstances.

“She has had no voice at all in the trial,” he said. “She was unconscious and never regained consciousness and was unable to give her account.”

Mr Jackson said after the fall, Gray and Lawrence tried to convince a witness, Emma Walker, who was present during the argument, to persuade her to lie about what actually happened.

“They were telling Emma Walker that if she did not lie she would be going to prison. That is what they did in the aftermath.”

He said: “Rosalind Gray as you know has shown barely a flicker of emotion about Lin’s (Ms Rainey’s) death.”

He said because Gray chose not to give evidence there had not been the chance to test her account that Ms Rainey had fallen accidently.

“If that was true she would have nothing to fear to give evidence,” he said. “The prosecution case is that if this had been a tragic accident as these defendants say, then why on earth did they need to lie about it all?”

He said that Gray was someone with a propensity to violence. He said she had a previous conviction for arson where she had poured petrol on a door of a house where people were inside.

He said: “This is a woman who has no regard for human life. A woman who when there is an argument resorts quite readily to violence.”

Mr Jackson said that when Gray pushed Ms Rainey she intended to cause really serious harm. “That is why we say this is murder.”

The prosecution speech will then be followed by speeches from the defence before the judge sums up in the trial.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters spend more than six hours fighting hay blaze after suspected arson

Police appealing for witnesses after around 40 tonnes of hay bales set on fire. Picture: Ian Burt

Family catches a glimpse of rare bird along Norfolk coast

A rare hoopoe was spotted in Wighton, between Fakenham and Wells on the north Norfolk coast, by the Franklin family. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FRANKLIN FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after late-night factory blaze

Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire on Moulton Road in Tivetshall St Margaret, near Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Imogen, 10, diagnosed with rare condition during second leukaemia battle

Imogen Roe returned home to Norfolk after 100 days in isolation in hospital. Picture: Anna Dagless