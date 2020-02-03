Search

Woman in dock over murder of grandmother found at bottom of stairs

PUBLISHED: 14:14 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 03 February 2020

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman is on trial accused of murdering a Great Yarmouth grandmother who was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs with head injuries.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on Wednesday, August 7, two days after she found at the bottom of the stairs at an address on South Market Road, in Great Yarmouth, on August 5 last year.

She was taken to Addenbrookes's Hospital in Cambridge with head injuries, but later died in hospital.

A Home Office post mortem examination established that she died from a serious head injury.

Rosalind Gray, 55, of Marlborough Square, has denied the murder of Ms Rainey on August 5 last year.

Gray is also jointly charged with Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year.

It is alleged they conspired together to conceal the unlawful death of Ms Rainey with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Gray, who was dressed in a black jacket and patterned scarf, appeared in the dock at Norwich Crown Court on Monday with Lawrence, and they both have denied the conspiracy charge.

A jury of nine women and three men were sworn in and they were asked if they knew any witnesses in the case, whose names were read out in court.

They were also asked if they were familiar with three pubs in Great Yarmouth which will feature during the trial, which is expected to last about two weeks.

The names of the three pubs, which were read out to the jury, were the Albion pub, on Nelson Road Central, the Great Eastern pub which is also on Nelson Road Central and the Prince Regent pub, which is in Regent Road.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution with Clair Howell as his junior.

After the jury was sworn in, Judge Stephen Holt sent them away and told jurors to return on Tuesday when the case will be opened by the prosecution.

He told them the case was expected to take about two weeks but might go over slightly into a third week and so he also checked that they would be able to sit if the trial went on a bit longer.

After Ms Rainey's death her family paid tribute to her saying she was a much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren.

