Friends’ holiday fall out led to murder, court hears

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

A woman accused of pushing her friend down a flight of stairs after a row over a holiday could have got away with a “perfect murder”, a court heard.

Rosalind Gray, 56, and Linda Rainey, 60, fell out after a holiday to Marrakech was cancelled leaving Gray owing Ms Rainey £200.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the pair exchanged messages in which Ms Rainey asked for her money back and Gray called her a “nasty old troll.”

Mr Jackson said the two women argued on August 5 when they unexpectedly met at the flat of Adrian Lawrence, 54, on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

He said: “That argument ended when Gray pushed Linda Rainey in the chest as she stood right at the top of the stairs.”

He said she went flying backwards and ended up at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury.

Ms Rainey died on August 7, last year, two days after being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, when her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square , Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Lawrence, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12, last year

Mr Jackson told the jury: “Gray deliberately pushed Linda Rainey down a flight of stairs. If you push someone while they are standing at the top of a flight of stairs you intend to cause that person really serious harm or death.”

He said afterwards Gray and Lawrence set about trying to hide what happened and silence a witness Emma Walker.

Mr Jackson said Ms Walker finally contacted police on August 10, saying she could not keep the truth to herself any longer.

He said that Gray and Lawrence were arrested.

Mr Jackson said that had it been put down to a tragic accident Ms Rainey’s death would have been an “undetected perfect murder.”

The trial continues.