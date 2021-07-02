News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug conspiracy charge in court

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:11 PM July 2, 2021   
King's Lynn Town's Rory McAuley. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's Rory McAuley has been suspended by the club after a drug charge. - Credit: Archant

A King's Lynn Town defender has appeared in court accused of being part of a drug supply conspiracy.

Rory McAuley, 31, of George Fox Way, in Norwich, is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and being in possession of criminal property and appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court, on Friday.

His co-accused Ismail Thompson, 29, of Harsnett Close, Norwich, is also charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and he appeared in person for the short hearing.

No pleas were taken and a further hearing is to be held on August 27.

Judge Anthony Bate granted bail for both defendants.

However a bail condition requiring both men to report daily to Bethel Street police station in Norwich was lifted after an application by McAuley's barrister, Jenni Dempster QC. 

McAuley was suspended from all football activities at King's Lynn Town Football Club last month following his arrest. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  3. 3 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  1. 4 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  2. 5 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  3. 6 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  5. 8 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  6. 9 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  7. 10 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
Norfolk
King's Lynn News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building

Joel Adams

person