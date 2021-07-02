King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug conspiracy charge in court

Published: 1:11 PM July 2, 2021

King's Lynn Town's Rory McAuley has been suspended by the club after a drug charge. - Credit: Archant

A King's Lynn Town defender has appeared in court accused of being part of a drug supply conspiracy.

Rory McAuley, 31, of George Fox Way, in Norwich, is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and being in possession of criminal property and appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court, on Friday.

His co-accused Ismail Thompson, 29, of Harsnett Close, Norwich, is also charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and he appeared in person for the short hearing.

No pleas were taken and a further hearing is to be held on August 27.

Judge Anthony Bate granted bail for both defendants.

However a bail condition requiring both men to report daily to Bethel Street police station in Norwich was lifted after an application by McAuley's barrister, Jenni Dempster QC.

McAuley was suspended from all football activities at King's Lynn Town Football Club last month following his arrest.