Warning as fraudsters go door-to-door in King's Lynn offering roof washing

Scammers have been reported to be going door-to-door in King's Lynn offering to pressure wash roofs.

Norfolk Trading Standards received a number of reports of bogus tradespeople in the town and surrounding area on Friday, October 14.

Following the reports Trading Standards has advised people to never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on or around their property.

It also told people to never pay for work before it is completed and to only deal with reputable companies which have been researched with a written quotation provided prior to work being done.

Those concerned about cold callers in the area should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.