Search

Advanced search

Video

Burglars raided business - while boss watched helplessly on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 15:57 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 27 March 2020

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.

Archant

A helpless business owner watched live on CCTV as thieves raided his business after making “man-sized” holes in his roof during a crime spree.

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades.

Martin Loades went “cold inside” as he watched the raid on his phone after the burglars triggered the alarm system, which automatically alerted him.

Mr Loades, general manager of Anglian Internet, one of four businesses targeted by raiders, said he initially thought it had been a false alarm but was then able to see the criminals in the building via the CCTV.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to the system. You know they aren’t supposed to be in there - you instantly go cold and I just rang the police.”

The thieves stole a ladder from one firm before using it to break into a neighbouring business on Wendover Road in Rackheath and steal at least 20 high-value laptops along with other ICT equipment like routers.

Anglian Internet, Rackheath. PIC: Sent by Martin Loades.Anglian Internet, Rackheath. PIC: Sent by Martin Loades.

After calling 999, Mr Loades immediately went to the premises and met police in the early hours of Thursday, March 19.

He said police had since taken CCTV footage from the business which captures the thieves at work having initially got into the building through the roof.

They had stolen a ladder from a nearby business to get onto the roof before they made “two man-size holes” which they then dropped in through.

But they managed to avoid triggering the alarm system for some time after breaking in before they were detected.

Rackheath industrial estate. Photo: Bill SmithRackheath industrial estate. Photo: Bill Smith

Mr Loades said: “They were either very, very lucky or had an in-depth knowledge of our alarm system because they managed to avoid it.”

The thefts happened sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 18 and 3.30am on Thursday, March 19.

As well as the laptops and ICT equipment, around 80 litres of diesel was stolen from a lorry at another business in the same area.

Meanwhile De-Walt drills and tools were taken from a fourth business during the same night and there was also criminal damage done to a taxi at the premises.

Information to police on 101 quoting reference 36/19827/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Hospital bosses braced for coronavirus cases peak in third week of April

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Culverhouse gets his man as King’s Lynn Town announce new signing

Ian Culverhouse has been tracking Alex Brown Picture: Ian Burt

‘It’s like we’ve got snow’: Boss of family-run fuel firm says demand for heating oil doubles

Will Goff, CEO of Goff Petroleum. Pic: Archant
Drive 24