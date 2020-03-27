Video

Burglars raided business - while boss watched helplessly on CCTV

Raider caught on camera breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. PIC: Supplied by Martin Loades. Archant

A helpless business owner watched live on CCTV as thieves raided his business after making “man-sized” holes in his roof during a crime spree.

Martin Loades went “cold inside” as he watched the raid on his phone after the burglars triggered the alarm system, which automatically alerted him.

Mr Loades, general manager of Anglian Internet, one of four businesses targeted by raiders, said he initially thought it had been a false alarm but was then able to see the criminals in the building via the CCTV.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to the system. You know they aren’t supposed to be in there - you instantly go cold and I just rang the police.”

The thieves stole a ladder from one firm before using it to break into a neighbouring business on Wendover Road in Rackheath and steal at least 20 high-value laptops along with other ICT equipment like routers.

After calling 999, Mr Loades immediately went to the premises and met police in the early hours of Thursday, March 19.

He said police had since taken CCTV footage from the business which captures the thieves at work having initially got into the building through the roof.

They had stolen a ladder from a nearby business to get onto the roof before they made “two man-size holes” which they then dropped in through.

But they managed to avoid triggering the alarm system for some time after breaking in before they were detected.

Mr Loades said: “They were either very, very lucky or had an in-depth knowledge of our alarm system because they managed to avoid it.”

The thefts happened sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 18 and 3.30am on Thursday, March 19.

As well as the laptops and ICT equipment, around 80 litres of diesel was stolen from a lorry at another business in the same area.

Meanwhile De-Walt drills and tools were taken from a fourth business during the same night and there was also criminal damage done to a taxi at the premises.

Information to police on 101 quoting reference 36/19827/20.