Brothers accused of armed raids in Norwich and Attleborough apply to have charges dropped

PUBLISHED: 12:18 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 12 February 2019

The road sign for Larkman Lane where the Kwik Save which was targeted in an armed robbery is.

The road sign for Larkman Lane where the Kwik Save which was targeted in an armed robbery is.

Archant

Two brothers accused of attempted armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough are to apply to have the charges against them dismissed.

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery took place at a residential propertyThe road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery took place at a residential property

Michael and Shaun Roode are accused of carrying out an armed robbery at the Royal Garden Chinese restaurant in Attleborough on January 3, using an imitation gun.

They are also alleged to have carried out an armed robbery related to a raid at a home on Theobald Road on January 9 using a fake gun and a hammer, in which a handbag and wallet were stolen.

Michael, 39, of Motum Road, is accused alone with the attempted armed robbery of the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane on the same day, along with possession of an imitation firearm and an offensive weapon.

Both brothers are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery between January 2 and January 10.

They appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link this morning but did not enter pleas.

Michael and Shaun, 35, of Jex Road, were remanded into custody until March 15 when the court will hear an application to dismiss the charges.

