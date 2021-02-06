Man fractured eye socket of his late partner with single punch

Published: 8:00 AM February 6, 2021

Man punched his partner at their home in St Nicholas Close, King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A man admitted fracturing his partner's eye socket with a single punch during a drinking session, a court heard.

Ronaldas Plechavicius, 44, launched the attack on his long-term partner who refused all help, despite police urging her to seek medical advice after they called following the incident in the couple's home in St Nicholas Close, King's Lynn.

Jude Durr, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that the victim Sonata Tarvydiene, who was in her 40s, died eight days after the incident in an unrelated death.

He said a post mortem carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Ben Swift established the injury she received to her eye played no part in her death.

Plechavicius, 44, of Post Mill, King's Lynn, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm on the victim on June 20, last year, and was jailed 18 months.

Judge Maureen Bacon accepted that the injury he inflicted played no part in the Ms Tarvydiene's death but she described her as a vulnerable person.

She said: "It was an offence committed while you were in drink. It was committed in a domestic setting."

She said the attack was without provocation: "You punched her with your fist to her left eye."

She said he had caused a fracture to the victim's eye socket: "It was a terrible injury."

She said that police had only called at the address because another friend, who had been drinking with the couple, was concerned for her welfare as he witnessed the assault.

"Sadly eight days later she died of matters unrelated to the injury that you inflicted on her."

However she accepted that Plechavicius was a hard-working person and that any sentence would be difficult during the Covid pandemic.

Michael Clare, for Plechavicius, said it was a volatile relationship: "It was a single blow, and was an isolated incident."

Mr Clare added: "He is 44 years-old and has not been in custody before."

He said: "He has lost his partner of some 11 years."

If you are experiencing domestic abuse you can get in touch with Leeway by calling 0300 561 0077 or at adviceandsupport@leewaynwa.org.uk.