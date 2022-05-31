Prolific nighttime burglar jailed for two and half year crime spree

Thetford burglar Sergin Danaila who has been jailed for three years and four months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A prolific burglar who targeted homes, charities, churches, shops, a school and a GP surgery during a two-and-a-half year crime spree in a Norfolk town has been jailed.

Sergin Danaila, of Guildhall Street in Thetford, was responsible for a total of 19 burglaries and a theft in the town, including break-ins at houses while the occupants, including a child, were sleeping.

Sergin Danaila broke into Thetford Grammar School twice ransacking student rooms and stealing high value computer equipment - Credit: Archant

Among the premises he targeted were Thetford Grammar School, which he broke into twice, and the town’s Salvation Army base, from where he stole brass instruments worth more than £6,000.

The 28-year-old was eventually arrested after breaking into School Lane doctors' surgery and pharmacy on March 5 this year.

His DNA and fingerprints linked him to a prolonged series of break-ins at premises in the town dating back to 2019.

Sentencing him to three years and four months at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 31), Judge Anthony Bate said: “These were mean and persistent offences in which he gave little thought to others.”

Danaila had earlier pleaded guilty to 13 burglaries and an offence of theft and asked for a further six break-ins to be taken into consideration.

The Salvation Army in Thetford was broken into twice by Sergin Danaila who stole items including brass instruments - Credit: Salvation Army

Prosecuting David Ryan said: “These offences took place over a prolonged period all within a small area, most committed at night and a child was at home in at least one of the burglaries.

“The number of offences committed suggests they were not done on impulse.”

The court was told he broke into people’s homes in Castle Street, Breckland Court, Raymond Street and Lord Cecil Court.

He struck at Thetford Grammar School over Christmas 2019, when a student boarding house was ransacked, and again in November 2021, stealing computer equipment and causing extensive damage.

Businesses targeted included Rita’s Hair Salon, Tall Orders Cafe, baby clothing shop Precious Bear, and the Green Dragon pub, where he stole a TV from the beer garden.

Charity shops and businesses on The High Street and King Street in Thetford were also broken into - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Charity shops he broke into included Woodgreen Animal Shelter, Mencap, British Heart Foundation, making off with a safe containing almost £1,000, and East Anglian Children’s Hospice from where he stole two laptops, a tablet, an iPad, binoculars and a collection of 1970 World Cup coins.

He even broke into the town’s Methodist church.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Danaila had moved to the UK from Romania in 2019 with his wife and child hoping to pay off debts, but had lapsed back into a lifestyle of drink and drugs.

“Although he denies being an addict, he didn’t have the funds to meet that lifestyle and others from which he had borrowed money were insisting on being repaid,” he said.

Passing sentence, Judge Bate said: “The losses, damage and upset you caused to homeowners and businesses, including charities, was substantial.

“The persistence and sheer volume of your offending is striking.”