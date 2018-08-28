‘What is going through people’s heads?’ - Father’s fears after random stabbing attack near primary school

A father has spoken of his fears after a man was stabbed in a random attack close to where his two young children go to school.

A man was stabbed in a random attack on Roman Road, Lowestoft, Photo: James Carr.

At around 6.30am on Wednesday, January 16, a man in his 40s was attacked as he unloaded his car in Roman Road, Lowestoft.

He was left with a small stab wound to the chest after bumping into a man wearing a dark hooded top.

While the victim has since been treated for his injuries, police continue to hunt for the attacker – described as between as between 5ft 10in and 6ft and weighing around 12 stone.

Jordan Almond lives on nearby Sandringham Road and was shocked when he learned of the assault so close to Roman Hill Primary School.

The 32-year-old said: “The fact that it is so close to the school is worrying – both my children go there.

“Norwich Road was a bit of a rough area but round here by the school is nice.”

Mr Almond runs Triangle Tavern in St Peter’s Street and has to walk down Roman Road alone during the early hours of the morning.

He said: “I walk home alone at night, you try not to be paranoid but when things like this happen it’s harder.

Vicar Damon Rogers hopes the attack is an isolated incident. Photo: James Carr.

“There seems to be a rise in things like this, which is concerning.”

The father was troubled most by the randomness of the attack and added: “What is going through people’s heads to make them do that?”

Damon Rogers has been vicar of St Andrew’s Church in Roman Road for six years and had never known something like this happen in the area before.

He said: “It’s very surprising it happened here because this is a friendly community and I would like to think this is going to be a very isolated incident.

“Personally I don’t see this in the same area as the rising knife crime in the cities. It didn’t sound to me like the things going on in Norwich where they are dealing with county lines and those sorts of issues.

“I don’t want people in the community to feel less safe because of this one incident.”