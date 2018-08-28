Man, 65, admits carrying crowbar over village land dispute

Derek Tubby . PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Archant Norfolk

A 65-year-old man has admitted going to another man’s home armed with a crowbar in a dispute over a piece of land and how it was being used for fly tipping.

Derek Tubby of Fleggburgh Road, Rollesby, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and being verbally abusive and threatening.

The court heard Tubby went to the home of Christopher Rivett in Rollesby to confront him over the land because he was aggrieved about the way it was being used.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said the offences revolved around a piece of land.

“Mr Rivett would state that he had an arrangement with Mr Tubby that he could use the piece of land and store logs for his work as a tree surgeon and a boat.

“He states that in September of last year Tubby asked him to clear the land. Mr Rivett would say he managed to collect some things but not everything, so there was still the boat,” she said.

Miss Small said there was an argument before Christmas and on January 5, Tubby turned up at his home.

“Mr Rivett comes out of his home address, sees Tubby walking up the drive way and saying ‘where is it?’,” Miss Small said.

Mr Rivett then spotted that Tubby had a crowbar, which the two tussled over.

Mr Rivett and his father restrained Tubby until the police arrived.

Tubby, she said, was adamant he had not gone there to make threats and that the crowbar was to protect himself from Mr Rivett’s dog.

The court heard he had a previous caution and conviction for affray over a long-running dispute with Barclays and that a restraining order was still in place.

Chris Bentley, defending, said Tubby had given a verbal agreement to Mr Rivett for garden waste to be left there on the land.

“Over the years it turned out Mr Rivett was charging other people for them to dump waste on that property.

“Once this came to Tubby’s attention he put a barrier up. Mr Rivett found another way round that by going round someone else’s land,” he said.

He said Tubby was turning to put the crowbar back in the van when Mr Rivett came out of his house, putting the crowbar in a defensive position.

The court put off sentencing until February 20 for probation reports.