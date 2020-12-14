Gang of Rolex robbers have sentencing put off again

Published: 10:59 AM December 14, 2020

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell - Credit: Archant

Three members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, have had their sentencings put off until the new year.

The victim, in her 50s, was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The victim was pinned down and had her watch and jewellery stolen before they drove off in her car.

Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London and Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13 last year.

Aguis and Johnson admitted two further robberies involving Rolex watches.

The defendants did not appear at the hearing to fix a new sentencing date.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until February 1 when all three should be sentenced for the robbery.



