Gang of Rolex robbers have sentencing put off again
- Credit: Archant
Three members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, have had their sentencings put off until the new year.
The victim, in her 50s, was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch, Norwich Crown Court was told.
The victim was pinned down and had her watch and jewellery stolen before they drove off in her car.
Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London and Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13 last year.
Aguis and Johnson admitted two further robberies involving Rolex watches.
The defendants did not appear at the hearing to fix a new sentencing date.
Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until February 1 when all three should be sentenced for the robbery.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
- 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
- 3 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 4 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries to start
- 5 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
- 6 Tributes to UEA academic who died in fire at house of 57 years
- 7 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
- 8 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
- 9 Lorry and car crash on A47
- 10 Tributes pour in for property entrepreneur and ambassador