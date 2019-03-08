Man accused of Norwich murder refuses more psychiatric tests before trial

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man accused of murdering a 48-year-old at a Norwich car park has refused to have any more psychiatric tests before his trial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 last year to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, David Hastings, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, who has been charged with murder appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 22 via videolink from HMP Belmarsh.

Heinbergs, who wore a pinkish-coloured prison outfit and has a full black beard, had pleaded not guilty to the charge when he last appeared in court in February.

Judge Holt said the trial would take place on May 28.