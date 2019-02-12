Rolands Heinbergs denies murdering homeless man near Norwich car park

A 22-year-old has denied murdering a homeless man near a car park in Norwich.

Rolands Heinbergs today (February 22) pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Hastings near the Rose Lane car park in Norwich last summer.

Mr Hastings, 48, formerly of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being attacked in the early hours of June 23, but died of his injuries.

Heinbergs, who is currently at HMP Belmarsh, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today where he entered his plea.

Ian James, for Heinbergs, said his client indicated he wished to defend himself in court.

He said: “When the prospect of further representation was mentioned today, he [Heinbergs] has expressed a wish to defend himself.”

As Judge Stephen Holt was discussing a future trial date, Heinbergs, who previously stated he was Latvian, asked: “Can I be deported?”.

A further hearing will be held on March 22 before a three-week trial gets under way on May 28.

Judge Holt advised Heinbergs to obtain legal representation.