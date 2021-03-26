Three people conned out of £600 by rogue traders
Three people have been conned out of £200 each after rogue traders targeted their homes, police said.
Police had already urged people to remain vigilant after two homes in the Lowestoft area became targets for fraudsters.
Homes on Claydon Drive and Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, were visited by bogus callers claiming to be roofers on Wednesday, March 24.
Now, Suffolk Trading Standards has received further incidents of rogue traders calling at homes in the Lowestoft area - with cash being handed over for work that was not carried out in one incident.
Officials said rogue traders had targeted people on March 24 and said there were "three victims that have all lost £200", while issuing a warning that "there may be others".
A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "The criminals may have also moved on elsewhere in the county.
"Three men in a white van approached each of the properties and told the elderly resident that they had a hole or broken tiles on their roof.
"They advised that they may have a leak. On each occasion they have offered to check the roof for the resident."
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 3 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 4 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 5 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 6 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
- 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 8 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
- 10 7 picnic spots across Norfolk for your group of six
Officials said that one man would then climb on the roof, while another would go into the loft.
The spokesman added: "They have then told the residents that they have a very serious leak, and they require a new roof.
"They have quoted that the work will be £25,000, and demanded £200 up front to get materials."
The home owners have all subsequently "paid £200 in cash", with the men advising they would be back to start the work - however, they have not been seen since.
Suffolk Trading Standards said the three white men were wearing dark clothing and were possibly wearing hats.
Two men approached the property while the other stayed in their vehicle, which is said to be a white van.
Police are seeking witnesses and any information, if you can help or you also experienced a similar situation, contact Lowestoft police - quoting CAD 24032021-256 or 24032021-260 - on 101.
If the men visited your home, or you saw them in the area, you can also contact Suffolk Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.