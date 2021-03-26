News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three people conned out of £600 by rogue traders

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:45 PM March 26, 2021   
Three people have been conned out of £200 each after rogue traders targeted their homes, police said.

Police had already urged people to remain vigilant after two homes in the Lowestoft area became targets for fraudsters.

Homes on Claydon Drive and Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, were visited by bogus callers claiming to be roofers on Wednesday, March 24.

Bogus callers, claiming to be roofers, called at a home on Claydon Drive, Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Now, Suffolk Trading Standards has received further incidents of rogue traders calling at homes in the Lowestoft area - with cash being handed over for work that was not carried out in one incident.

Officials said rogue traders had targeted people on March 24 and said there were "three victims that have all lost £200", while issuing a warning that "there may be others".

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "The criminals may have also moved on elsewhere in the county.

"Three men in a white van approached each of the properties and told the elderly resident that they had a hole or broken tiles on their roof.

Bogus callers, claiming to be roofers, called at a home on Claydon Drive, Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

"They advised that they may have a leak. On each occasion they have offered to check the roof for the resident."

Officials said that one man would then climb on the roof, while another would go into the loft.

The spokesman added: "They have then told the residents that they have a very serious leak, and they require a new roof.

"They have quoted that the work will be £25,000, and demanded £200 up front to get materials."

The home owners have all subsequently "paid £200 in cash", with the men advising they would be back to start the work - however, they have not been seen since.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the three white men were wearing dark clothing and were possibly wearing hats.

Two men approached the property while the other stayed in their vehicle, which is said to be a white van.

Police are seeking witnesses and any information, if you can help or you also experienced a similar situation, contact Lowestoft police - quoting CAD 24032021-256 or 24032021-260 - on 101.

If the men visited your home, or you saw them in the area, you can also contact Suffolk Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.




