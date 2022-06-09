Rouge traders cold calling in Norfolk demanded more than £500 from victim

Rogue traders are reportedly operating in Norfolk, offering to carry out pressure washing services for a small sum before demanding more than £500 for the work - Credit: Archant

Rouge traders in Norfolk demanded more than £500 for their pressure washing services as part of a cold calling scam.

Three men are reportedly offering to pressure wash driveways, quoting £140 for the work before then demanding a much higher payment.

They are thought to be operating in the Hethersett area using a white Ford Transit van with red and black sign writing.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council Trading Standards have urged people to watch out for falling prey to these scammers.

In one incident a person was cold called at their property by the three men who offered to "pressure wash and seal" their driveway.

Initially, they agreed to the work with the cold caller who quoted the job at £140.

But after completing a small amount of work one of the males then stated that the job was going to "cost more".

And the price carried on increasing as the work continued, eventually demanding more than £500.

Anyone sighting these cold callers in Norfolk or concerned about Rogue Trader activity can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

If you feel intimidated or sight a cold caller and are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.








