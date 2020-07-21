Search

Advanced search

Rogue roofers warning after victims conned out of thousands of pounds

PUBLISHED: 15:12 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 21 July 2020

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to watch out for cold callers. Pic posed by models. Photo:Antony Kelly

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to watch out for cold callers. Pic posed by models. Photo:Antony Kelly

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Rogue roofers conned three victims out of more than £17,000, after turning up on doorsteps and telling them that work needed to be done on their homes.

Norfolk county councillor Margaret Dewsbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk county councillor Margaret Dewsbury. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The conmen have been knocking on doors in and around Norwich to tell people that they had “seen problems” with their homes, including cracked and unsafe chimneys and that urgent repairs were needed.

People in Hellesdon, Sprowston and Catton were last week pressured into agreeing to have work done, because they were led to believe their chimneys could fall down.

After quoting prices of several thousand pounds and completing a small amount of work, claims were then made that more issues had been found, and the price for the job increased dramatically.

At that point, the fraudsters said they needed payment in full, to buy materials or hire equipment. But, once the money was handed over, they left the work incomplete and never returned.

The scam has prompted Norfolk Trading Standards to issue a warning for people to beware of the rogue traders, having previously issued an alert about the men about other attempts they had made to trick householders.

Two of the three men were in their mid-twenties and are believed to be using a white Ford Transit, which has ladders on the roof.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “It is disgusting that as we are coming out of lockdown, so too are the unscrupulous fraudsters trying to scam people in our communities.

“Last week the fraudsters struck near Norwich but they could be moving to other areas of Norfolk so I’m urging people to be on the lookout.

“The simple message is that we should never agree to have work done by somebody who is ‘just passing’ or take their word that the work needs to be done at all.

“Our Norfolk County Council Trading Standards team recommends that we should only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself to work on your home.”

Anyone who sees the cold callers should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk police on 101.

If you feel intimidated, or see these cold callers and are concerned for vulnerable neighbours, call 999.

What should and shouldn’t you do?

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards always advise to:

NEVER deal with cold callers

NEVER agree to have work done by somebody who is ‘just passing’ or is ‘working at a neighbours’

NEVER allow a cold caller access to your home, roof or gardens even if they are offering to do tasks for a small fee or free

NEVER pay for work before it is completed

ALWAYS deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself and get a written quote first

Looking for a Trader you can Trust? Try a Norfolk Trusted Trader. To search the directory and read feedback from their customers visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting.

Sorensen has all the tools for City success insists former captain Halsti

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass