Rogue builder Kyle Muir has had his sentencing adjourned until August - Credit: Archant

A builder who fleeced six customers out of £48,000 by not completing work will be sentenced later this summer.

Kyle Muir, 27, has previously admitted seven charges under the Fraud Act 2006 relating to projects he failed to finish under the auspices of three companies he ran.

The offences, which included work at homes in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, Yarmouth, Bradwell, Hethersett and Hingham, took place between October 2019 and June 2021 and Muir had not paid back any of the £48,300 he took.

The sagging roof of the Belton home Kyle Muir had been contracted to work on - Credit: Archant

Muir, of Albany Road, Yarmouth, was expected to be sentenced in April and then again this month but the case was taken out of the list with the matter now due to be dealt with on August 1.

In March a warrant was issued for the arrest of Muir after he failed to appear for sentence as he was said to be suffering from sciatica and was "bed-ridden".

It was the second time Muir had not attended court after a previous hearing was adjourned in February when he was said to be suffering from coronavirus.

Muir is due to be sentenced alongside Reece Lloyd, 31, of Western Road, Gorleston, who did attend court in March, after he previously admitted an offence under Unfair Trading Regulations.

The offence he admitted, of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice that contravened professional diligence, related to the work at Belton, when Lloyd had run Diamond Standard Renovations with Muir.

Muir had come to the attention of Norfolk Trading Standards after Diamond Standard Renovations was hired to carry out a two-storey extension at a home in Belton.

He had left the work unfinished and due to the state of the uncompleted extension it had to be levelled on health and safety grounds.

Muir had sent aggressive messages to another customer and had left their work unfinished.

The gas pipes had been built into the cavity wall at Vicki Mileham's home - Credit: Archant

Then, trading under Better Home Improvements, Muir had been asked to carry out a kitchen extension in Hethersett.

He had left the work incomplete and had damaged the property's roof and left "deep unsecured holes" which posed a danger to children. It had cost £17,000 to rectify the work.

His final business, the Cladding and Roofing Company, had taken money for work that was never started in Bradwell and Hingham.