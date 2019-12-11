Police warn locals over 'rogue' fish sellers

Police have warned residents in small Norfolk villages to be alert, as a "rogue" fish seller is at large.

Officers say the sellers are dealing in fish illegally.

There have been reports of the sellers operating from back of a white Ford Transit van today and yesterday, in Castle Acre, Wimbotsham. Grimston, Weeting, Syderstone and East Rudham.

Police have advised the public not to deal with any cold callers and have asked anyone who has been approached by them to call 101, or contact Trading Standards or the Citizens Advice consumer helpline.

Officers are reminding families that they do not have to open the door to cold callers.

In the event that someone does open the door, police are telling residents to lock their back doors before opening the front and to tell them you're not interested and want them to leave.