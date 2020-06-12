Search

Advanced search

Pub landlord ‘overlooked’ handing over £1,000 of charity cash

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 June 2020

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A pub landlord has told a court that troubles at one of his venues led to more than £1,000 raised for a cancer charity “being overlooked” - but insisted he did not intend to steal it.

One of the posts from the Robin Hill pub's Facebook page about the Macmillan headshave and barbeque. Jason Staff is claiming that he had raised more than £1,000 for the charity. Picture: ArchantOne of the posts from the Robin Hill pub's Facebook page about the Macmillan headshave and barbeque. Jason Staff is claiming that he had raised more than £1,000 for the charity. Picture: Archant

Jason Staff, landlord of the Robin Hood on Anchor Street in Norwich, organised a head shave and barbecue in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in June 2018, raising £1,003.35.

However, after the cash was not paid to the charity, it took him to court over the unpaid amount and in February he was found guilty of fraud.

The prosecution, brought by Macmillan, related to both his failure to pay the money and the displaying of a sign with the charity’s logo thanking pub patrons for their donations.

Appearing for sentencing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, Staff, 55, of Mile Cross Road, Norwich, said he had always intended to pay Macmillan, but he was distracted by a costly row with tenants of Allen’s in Great Yarmouth, which he also owns.

He told the court: “At the time I had a lot going on, particularly with my other business in Great Yarmouth. I had to throw my tenants out and they then came back and destroyed the building.

“Between trying to repair the building as a whole, things like this got overlooked.”

Staff said the row had cost him “in excess of £4,000”.

The amount raised from the head shave and barbecue went unpaid until March of this year, when Staff sent it in full, but he insisted he had no intention of stealing it.

He added: “If I had intended to steal the money I would never have registered with Macmillan as a fundraiser to begin with and would not have advertised the fundraising widely on social media - which I did.

“Not even the stupidest criminal in the world would do that.”

Chairman of the bench Linda Lambert handed Staff two six-month jail sentences for the two counts of fraud, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay the charity’s costs of bringing the case to court - £4,765.10 - and a £115 victim surcharge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East of England ‘R’ number is lowest in the country

On Friday, the Government Office for Science said the R value in England is 0.8-1.0. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Drive-in cinema coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer

Drive-in cinema nights are coming to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Pub landlord ‘overlooked’ handing over £1,000 of charity cash

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Use them or lose them: It’s never been more important to Love Local

Today we launch the Love Local campaign to get Norfolk and Waveney's economy moving again. Picture: Archant

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

Exposure to match intensity key to Premier League restart - insists former City fitness coach

Mario Vrancic scored against Spurs in the Premier League in December and repeated the trick in a friendly on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24