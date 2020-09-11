Search

Nightclub horror attack prisoner gets more jail time

PUBLISHED: 11:43 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 11 September 2020

Robert Silliker, who was given a 10-month jail sentence for having four mobile phones in his Wayland Prison cell Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A prisoner who is inside for a horrifying attack outside a Norfolk nightclub will have to serve more time after being caught with mobile phones in his cell.

Robert Silliker was jailed for eight years with five years’ extended licence in 2016 after punching and kicking a man outside Evo nightclub in King Street, Great Yarmouth.

The 34-year-old victim suffered a smashed eye socket and broken jaw. He had to have five metal plates inserted in his face to rebuild his shattered bones.

On Friday, Norwich Crown Court was told that Silliker had been eligible for release on June 13, 2022 from the eight-year extended sentence for GBH with intent.

The court heard Silliker, 36, owned up to having the four phones when prison staff came to search his cell.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said that Silliker co-operated with prison staff and had revealed where the hidden phones were in his cell.

She said that prison staff then seized the phones.

Silliker, who appeared over a link from Wayland Prison, admitted having a mobile phone without authority in prison on October 12 last year.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed him for a further 10 months.

The court heard that Silliker had 37 convictions for 99 offences.

Judge Holt told Silliker that the danger of mobile phones in prison was that it caused unrest in prison.

He added that the mobile phones allowed prisoners to have contact with the outside world and said: “They are a real risk.”

Judge Holt said that Silliker deserved credit for his guilty plea and his co-operation.

Rob New, for Silliker, said he deserved credit for his guilty plea.

He said that Silliker had been suffering from health matters while serving his present sentence and said this was the reason he was not able to appear at a previous hearing.

