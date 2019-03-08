Search

Advanced search

Sex offender drops appeal bid after being threatened with Christmas in prison

PUBLISHED: 09:27 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 29 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A sex offender has dropped his bid to appeal against his conviction after being threatened with spending Christmas in jail.

Robert Sandiford pleaded guilty to a sexual assault in December 2017, and was given a community order at Norwich Crown Court.

But since then he has repeatedly breached the order by refusing to engage with probation officers, claiming his conviction was "unjust".

He had told the probation service he plans to appeal the conviction, and his breaches have been punished with a suspended sentence for eight months and an order to complete the Horizon programme for sex offenders.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday Sandiford had again failed to attend appointments, despite being told by a judge if he did so again he would go to prison.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, told the court: "At this court on December 1, 2017, a community order was imposed for the sexual assault. That order was breached which resulted in the imposition of a suspended sentence on January 24.

"That order was then breached on July 23 but allowed to continue with 10 additional rehabilitation days.

"It was an eight month suspended sentence for two years with requirements to complete the Horizon programme.

"He has said he is not subject to do so because his sentence was unjust. He said he has been unfairly treated, his case wasn't dealt with properly and it wasn't reasonable for him to attend probation because he was appealing his sentence.

You may also want to watch:

"He appears to want to spend his time in supervision saying how wrong the criminal justice system is.

"On the last occasion he had a judge informing him if he fails again he will go to prison."

Stephen Mather, mitigating, asked the court to give Sandiford "one last chance".

"He is someone who is obsessed with what he perceives to be a lack of justice," he said. "He seems to think any appeal should be decided first. Everything seems to stream from this mistaken belief."

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case to give Sandiford time to reconsider.

"In 2017 he was convicted by his own plea," he said. "I am not the Court of Appeal but I have some confidence he will not be given permission to appeal 11 months out of time.

"This is not going to go away so he can either spend the next few weeks, including Christmas, in prison, or he can realise he is playing a game with the court he can't win."

After a brief conference with his counsel, Sandiford, 29, changed his mind.

"He tells me he now understands and he will abandon any attempt to appeal his sentence," said Mr Mather. "He asks your Honour to be lenient and be permitted to continue the order."

Judge Shaw gave Sandiford, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, 40 hours of unpaid work on top of his suspended sentence, telling Sandiford there was now "zero tolerance" for failure.

Most Read

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

Car flips onto roof on Norfolk road

A car rolled on to its roof on Earsham Road near Bungay. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

What is the mystery spotlight over Norwich?

A general Norwich skyline shot. Picture: Kit Whitaker

New image shows how 300-flat student scheme in city centre will look

An artist's impression of how the Benedict's Gate development will look. Pic: Alumno.

Comment: Do Tettey comments show the signs of a strong dressing room?

Alex Tettey was critical of some of his team-mates in the aftermath of City's defeat to Manchester United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists