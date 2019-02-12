Man charged with public order offence following climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion climate change campaigners occupied the chamber at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Dan Grimmer. Archant

A man has been charged with a public order offence following a climate change protest at Norfolk County Council.

Police were called to County Hall on Monday after Extinction Rebellion campaigners occupied the council chamber at 10am on Monday.

Three people were cautioned by officers, while 57-year-old Robert Possnett was charged with a public order offence.

The campaigners were protesting over the council’s commitment to a Western Link - the road which would connect the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

That road could cross the Wensum Valley, which is a site of special scientific interest.

After police were called, the council meeting reconvened at just after 2pm.

In total, three men and one woman were arrested for breaching the public meetings act 1908.

Mr Possnett, of Great Barton, Suffolk, has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on March 15.