News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Prisoner threw hot water over inmate after 'bad blood'

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:08 PM December 11, 2020   
Andrew Cross, an inmate at HMP Wayland, near Griston, died at the jail on Thursday, September 13, 20

Prisoner threw hot water over inmate at Wayland jail - Credit: Ian Burt

A prisoner threw hot water over an inmate at Wayland jail scalding his chest and neck, a court heard.

Robert King,  41, threw the water from a jug over the victim as he stood near his cell, on A wing, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said that the prisoner was left with reddening on his chest and neck. but no lasting injuries.

Ms O'Donovan said it would have caused the victim significant pain.

She said the water was either boiling or recently boiled moments before the assault. 

She said that an aggravating feature of the attack was that it took place inside a jail and said that King has used the hot water as a weapon. She said that the victim had not made any impact statement about the assault.

King, from Bedford admitted causing actual bodily harm on April 28, last year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Alex Bernie, for King, said that King had been washing up the jug using very hot water moments before  the attack.

He said there had not been any planning to the incident.

He said there was no lasting injury to the victim: "He was attended to by a nurse and no hospitalisation was needed."

He said that King was moved to another prison and was released in July,  and has since turned his life around.

"He has turned a corner after this offence . He has shown reform."

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate said that fortunately the burns had been superficial .

He said there was some bad blood between the two men and said that assaults in prison can quickly escalate and other people could have got hurt.

However he accepted that King had made progress and imposed a six month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.

He said there was a good prospect of him showing some reform.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.



Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon