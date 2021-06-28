Man found with with fake MI6 pass and police handcuffs

Published: 4:14 PM June 28, 2021

File photo. Robert King had a pair of handcuffs in his bag when he was arrested. - Credit: Getty Images

A court has heard how a man claimed to work for MI6 and had a fake identify card and a pair of police-issue handcuffs at his home.

Robert King, 45, of Allen Meale Way in Stalham, was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation for breaching the Public Order Act, which covers using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

King appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 28 to face charges related to an incident on August 3 last year.

Police went to King's previous home in Fakenham over concerns for his safety, after he had called a number of agencies stating he was in both physical and mental pain and did not feel safe in himself.

PC Hawkins from Fakenham Police Station arrived at 4.20pm and King was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance at 9.20pm.

Under questioning from prosecutor Mark Jackson, PC Hawkins said that at the time King was wearing a green shirt with a small crest, and the crest looked like that of the intelligence service.

King said that he worked in a "beige building with green windows" on the Thames - a reference to the SIS Building or MI6 Building in London.

King was found to have a fake MI6 identity card, which he later said was an item of memorabilia he had bought on eBay because he was a James Bond fan.

Mr Jackson said that once at the hospital, King had told an NHS worker that he had a gun in his bag - but later denied he had said this in a police interview.

Mr Jackson said the NHS worker had later told him he did not believe King had a gun in his bag, but that his behaviour was threatening.

Mr Jackson said: "He was saying that he wanted to shock people in the hospital and then himself."

King was also found to have a pair of police-issue handcuffs when he was later arrested, and told police he owned them because he likes to do role play using his Xbox.

The court heard King had some previous convictions in his distant past - the most recent being in 1999.











































