Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Three-strike' burglar jailed for two and a half years

08 August, 2019 - 18:04
Robert Hanley has been jailed for two and a half years after two Norwich burglaries. Picture: Norfolk Police

Robert Hanley has been jailed for two and a half years after two Norwich burglaries. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A "three-strike" burglar who received €50,000 in compensation for historic child abuse but used alcohol as therapy has been jailed for two and a half years.

Aylsham Road in Norwich. Photo: GoogleAylsham Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Robert Hanley broke into two homes in Norwich and used a stolen debit card to help himself to more than £500," Norwich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Hanley, 50, of no fixed abode, has 56 convictions for 106 offences dating back to 1988.

He admitted two counts of burglary and one of fraud in June.

In 2009 he had received a "substantial" compensation payout for abuse he suffered as a child in Ireland, said Andrew Thompson, mitigating.

He said Hanley was a "victim of the Irish approved school system".

"By [2009] he had developed a significant dependency on alcohol and committed crimes to fuel it," Mr Thompson added.

"He became totally consumed by using alcohol as a self-administered therapy. Quite probably this money exacerbated the problem."

Hanley had targeted two flats above shops in the city, one on Drayton Road and the other on Aylsham Road.

On June 9 the occupiers of the flat on Drayton Road had left their door on the latch so their children could come and go, prosecutor Martin Ivory said.

The woman, nine months pregnant at the time, noticed a mountain bike had been taken from behind the door shortly after 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

It was seen on CCTV nearby, being walked by Hanley, who officers immediately recognised.

"It seems Mr Hanley has quite a distinctive gait," Mr Ivory said. "Police did not have too much trouble linking the offence to him."

On June 17 on Aylsham Road the occupier returned home from work around 7.30pm.

She found two mobile phones and a wallet had been taken, and soon £503 was withdrawn from her account in three transactions.

"Within the wallet were not only back cards but her late mothers' identity card, photos of her children, and photos of her mum - the only ones she had," Mr Ivory said.

"She was particularly upset at the loss of those. She says: 'It is so horrible someone can come into your house and take things that are irreplaceable'."

Mr Thompson said Hanely was ashamed of what he had done.

"When he reaches prison and sobers up he feels tremendous guilt at the way he has behaved.

"He doesn't like the person he has become."

Judge Anthony Bate jailed Hanley for 876 days as a 'three strike' burglar.

"You relapse into alcohol abuse and reoffend all too quickly," he said.

"These are particularly mean offences where the occupiers feel a sense of violation."

Judge Bate will also write to the Secretary of State to urge "careful thought" is given to Hanely's licence conditions to prevent reoffending.

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City chief delivers his transfer window verdict after quiet deadline day

Daniel Farke is happy with Norwich City's transfer business Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FARKE: City chief ready to face ‘best team in the world’ but without injured Klose

Timm Klose misses the Liverpool Premier League opener with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum-of-four marries in hospital days before dying of cancer

Heather Bellamy married Max Lincoln at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her children and family present. Picture: Lilly Young

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists